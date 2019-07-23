Clarence Kikkert, 73, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Christian Home & Rehabilitation Center in Waupun.
Clarence was born November 3, 1945 in California, the son of Louie and Lillian Beekman Kikkert. Clarence grew up in Randolph and was a graduate of Randolph High School. He attended two years at Moraine Park Technical College. On April 28, 1973, he married Julene Kwakkel in Waupun. The couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Clarence was employed at Silgan Containers in Waupun for 39 years from which he retired. He is a member of First Reformed Church in Waupun where he was an usher.
Clarence is survived by his wife, Julene Kikkert of Waupun; two sons: Robert Kikkert of Waupun and Mark Kikkert of Waupun.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Charlie Kikkert.
Services for Clarence Kikkert will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 12 noon at First Reformed Church in Waupun with Rev. Barry Lang officiating. Burial will take place at Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
