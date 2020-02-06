Clarence Langfeldt, 89, Columbus
OBITUARIES

COLUMBUS - Clarence M. Langfeldt, age 89, died peacefully on Thurs., February 6, 2020 at Columbus Health and Rehab.

A private funeral service will be held.

Clarence Martin Langfeldt was born on December 7, 1930 in Columbus, Wis.to Ervin and Elsie (Boese) Langfeldt. He was a life-long resident of rural Columbus, where he farmed for most of his life. Clarence was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and was dedicated to his Lutheran faith. The family thanks the staff at Columbus Health and Rehab for all of their exceptional care that they have given to Clarence over the past three years.

Clarence is survived by his brother, Reuben Langfeldt of Columbus; cousins; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Norma Langfeldt.

Memorials may be made in Clarence M. Langfeldt's name to Zion Lutheran Church.

The Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.

