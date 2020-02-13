Clarence Langfeldt, 89, Columbus

Clarence Martin Langfeldt was born on Dec. 7, 1930, in Columbus, Wis. to Ervin and Elsie (Boese) Langfeldt. He was a life-long resident of rural Columbus, where he farmed for most of his life. Clarence was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and was dedicated to his Lutheran faith. The family thanks the staff at Columbus Health and Rehab for all of their exceptional care that they have given to Clarence over the past three years.