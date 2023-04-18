Aug. 18, 1927—April 12, 2023

BARABOO—Clarice Joan Packard passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Oak Park Place, Baraboo, WI. She was born in Lodi, WI on August 18, 1927 to Ted and Alice Quam. Clarice attended Lodi High School where she met Harlan C. Packard. She graduated from Granite City High School, in Illinois in 1945.

She moved back to Lodi where she married Harlan, her high school sweetheart on May 2, 1946. They celebrated 35 years of marriage until she lost the love of her life to cancer on September 18, 1981.

Clarice had an excellent work ethic, including working with and supporting her husband in various business endeavors. However, her greatest joy and focus were raising their family of seven children.

She is survived by her children: Glen (Elizabeth) Packard, Constance (Tom) Jones, Patricia (Tom) Gallus, Mary (Allan) Mueller, Pamela (Barry) Manix, Alan (Nuray) Packard, Paul Packard; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her brother, Duane Quam; many nieces and nephews and their families.

Clarice was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Harlan, and sisters: Janice Quam and Lois Soden.

Everyone who knew our mother was impressed by her loving heart, giving nature, and beautiful smile. She was an avid reader and was known for her expertise in needlepoint and crochet.

There will be a family Celebration of Life to be held at Merrimac Memorial Park on May 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM. To those of you from Oak Park and Inclusa that treated our mother like family, we thank you. Also, thank you to Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home for assisting our family.