March 30, 1936—Nov. 22, 2022

WAUPUN—Clarice Koenig, 86, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the Christian Home & Rehabilitation Center in Waupun.

Clarice was born March 30, 1936 in Waupun, the daughter of Donald L. and Dorothy Boom Rens. Clarice was a 1954 graduate of Waupun High School.

Following high school she attended Mercy School of Nursing in Oshkosh, and received her registered Nurse degree in 1957. On August 2, 1958 she married Ivan Koenig. The couple resided in Waupun most of their married lives. Clarice worked as a Nurse at Waupun Memorial Hospital, Medical Associates of Beaver Dam, and for Drs. Cora and Ed Arellano in Waupun from 1978-1989. Clarice was a member of Edgewood Community Church and Waupun Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

Clarice is survived by two sons: Jon (Diane) Koenig of Mukwonago, Carl (Jaclyn) Koenig of Waupun; grandchildren: Andrew (Hayley) Koenig of Portland, OR, and Allison Koenig of Waupun; two sisters-in-law: Judy Koenig of Slinger, WI and Junice Rens of Waupun; and nieces and nephews.

Clarice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ivan in 1992; brother, Robert Rens; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law: Marvin and Anita Koenig Moe and David Koenig.

Memorial services for Clarice Koenig will be held Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Pastor Mike Giebink officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.