Clark, Alice Ann

DUBUQUE, Iowa - Alice Ann Clark, 90, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully and entered into eternal life on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, March 31 at Holy Spirit Parish - Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. If you were not able to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Alice's family.

The Mass of Christian Burial for Alice was held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31 at Holy Spirit Parish - Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the celebrant. Burial was held in St. Patrick Cemetery - North Garryowen. The Mass is available to view at www.hskfhcares.com.

Alice was born Oct. 5, 1930, in Mauston, Wis., the daughter of Patrick and Jane (Croal) McGarty. On Dec. 30, 1967, she married Richard C. "Doc" Clark in St. Patrick Catholic Church in Mauston, Wis. He passed away on Dec. 27, 2004.

Alice graduated from Mauston High School in 1948, Wisconsin State College in Whitewater, Wis., in 1953, and University of Iowa with her master's degree in 1960.

She taught at West Salem, Wis., Bayview High School in Milwaukee, High Point High School in Beltsville, Md., Cuba City High School in Cuba City, Wis., and Dubuque Community School District.