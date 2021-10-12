Clark, James M.

RANDOLPH - James M. Clark, age 65, of Randolph, Wis., died unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. He was born on Dec. 15, 1955, in Beloit, the eldest child of Robert and Jane (Peckham) Clark. Jim grew up in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School, Class of 1974. He graduated from UW-Stevens Point, where he studied biology and wildlife. After college he headed west and spent several seasons as a park ranger in Rocky Mountain National Park. Jim returned to Wisconsin and worked in the wholesale nursery industry in Princeton. He later worked at Jung's in Randolph, where he spent the last several years until his recent retirement. Jim had a great love of nature and the outdoors. He enjoyed spending time in the Northwoods and watching the Badgers and Brewers. Jim also had a great love of family. Even though he never had children of his own, he took great pride in his nieces and nephews, as well as the children and grandchildren of his longtime companion and love, Laurie.
He is survived by the love of his life, Laurie Kind; his parents, Robert and Jane Clark; his brothers, Michael Clark and William (Pamela) Clark; his nieces, Kaitlynn (Kiel Burhammer) Clark and Micaela (Nicholas) Ross; his nephews, Nathan Clark, Daniel (Turi Jystad) Clark, Jonathan (Sarah Heyer) Clark and Timothy Clark; his great-nieces, Irene and Natalie; his great-nephew, Zavier; and his uncle, Tom (Maurine) Clark.
A private family service will be held. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Clark family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton (608) 362-2000
