Clark, Jeffrey P. "Jeff"

The son of James and Gloria Clark, Jeff married Susan Kutzke at the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Poynette on Aug. 5, 1978, and together they raised two wonderful children, Laura and Adam, who have continually expanded their horizons and currently reside in Ireland and Hong Kong respectively. After graduating from UW Law School in 1979, Jeff worked his entire 42-year career at Lathrop (later Boardman) & Clark, practicing primarily in the Poynette area. While enjoying a general practice, Jeff was especially gratified by his specialization in elder law, where he took particular pride helping his clients gain peace of mind by getting their fiscal "house" in order. He served as President of the State Bar of the Wisconsin Elder Law & Special Needs Section, President of the Wisconsin Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, and was chosen for the Member of the Year Award by the Wisconsin Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys in 2019.