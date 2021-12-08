Clark, John N., III

ELROY - John Naylor Clark, of Elroy, Wis., age 77 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2021, at home.
John was born on Aug. 12, 1944, to Norma (Heiser) John Clark II in Oakland, Calif. He grew up in Elk Mound, Wis., exploring the woods, hunting and fishing. Midway through high school the family moved to Milwaukee, and John graduated from Custer High School. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, with a degree in forestry and wildlife biology, furthering his love of the great outdoors. He served as president of the Wisconsin Musky Club for many years, and was dedicated to working with Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to stock Wisconsin waterways with fish for generations to come. He was a champion trap shooter, and enjoyed Cowboy Action Shooting.
John's long career, developing the family business from the ground up to a global enterprise, sold in 1981 to Smith & Nephew, where he served as group president. At the time of his retirement in 1998, Rolyan's medical and rehabilitation products were available in dozens of countries, helping people recover and live more independently. As a lifelong entrepreneur, his passion was finding ways to help people live better lives.
John and Diane were united in marriage and enjoyed 33 years together, 24 of which were in Elroy, where they supported the community. John served as supervisor and chairman for the Town of Plymouth. He served on many boards, including Mile Bluff Medical Center. He volunteered for the DNR and helped school children stock local streams with trout in springtime. John and Diane supported a young man through medical school in Africa, as well as numerous other charitable causes.
Survivors include his wife, Diane of Elroy; daughter, Jennifer of Mequon, Wis.; son, Matthew of Portland, Ore.; stepdaughter, Julie of Watertown, Wis.; stepson, David of Madison, Wis.; sister, Linda of Yucaipa, Calif.; and eight grandchildren, Nicolas, Jeanette, Mike, Alex, Mary Grace, Garret, Kira, and Bailey.
John was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marsha; and brother, Bob.
Funeral services will be held at EAST LEMONWEIR LUTHERAN CHURCH, W8943 County Road S, Elroy, WI, on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 11:30 a.m., with Pastor Paul Mittermaier officiating and visitation starting at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the Elroy City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Lemonweir Lutheran Church or the UW Foundation for Pancreatic Research. Make checks payable to "UW Foundation," and put "Pancreas Cancer Fund" in the memo line.
The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting; for online information, go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.
