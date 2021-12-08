Clark, John N., III

ELROY - John Naylor Clark, of Elroy, Wis., age 77 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2021, at home.

John was born on Aug. 12, 1944, to Norma (Heiser) John Clark II in Oakland, Calif. He grew up in Elk Mound, Wis., exploring the woods, hunting and fishing. Midway through high school the family moved to Milwaukee, and John graduated from Custer High School. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, with a degree in forestry and wildlife biology, furthering his love of the great outdoors. He served as president of the Wisconsin Musky Club for many years, and was dedicated to working with Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to stock Wisconsin waterways with fish for generations to come. He was a champion trap shooter, and enjoyed Cowboy Action Shooting.

John's long career, developing the family business from the ground up to a global enterprise, sold in 1981 to Smith & Nephew, where he served as group president. At the time of his retirement in 1998, Rolyan's medical and rehabilitation products were available in dozens of countries, helping people recover and live more independently. As a lifelong entrepreneur, his passion was finding ways to help people live better lives.