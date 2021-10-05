Clark, Kathleen Lousie "Kathy"

She was a graduate of Waldron High School in 1967. After graduating, Kathy married and settled in Wisconsin where she raised her children. Kathy was wonderful at helping people in both her work and personal life. Having a desire to help others, she held many positions in the service industry, such as an assistant manager at the Portage Walgreens, an activities director at Columbia County Health Care Center in Wyocena, and a customer clerk at the Pardeeville Kwik Trip. In her free time she enjoyed thrifting, working with plants, baking for other people, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. So many will remember Kathy's warm smile, selfless gestures, and the way she made them feel special, loved, and valued.