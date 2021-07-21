Clark, Leona Mae

WONEWOC - Leona Mae Clark, age 89, of Wonewoc, was peacefully called home by her loving Savior on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Elroy Health Services in Elroy, Wis.
She was born on Oct. 23, 1930, to William and Martha (Ott) Raese in the Town of Summit, Juneau County. She grew up there and married Elvordie D. Clark on Oct. 9, 1948, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Mauston.
Leona and Elvordie lived all of their married life and raised their family on the family farm in the town of Summit until Elvordie's passing on Feb. 27, 2003. Leona enjoyed the life of a farm wife.
After Elvordie's death, Leona left the farm and moved to Reedsburg to live with her granddaughter and family. She busied herself helping to look after Nathan and Alex and took on household duties like folding laundry and dishes. The house was never empty; upon returning home, Gram was there with a friendly hello and an eagerness to learn about your day and if you saw anyone she knew. She shared her cooking and bread making skills and knowledge of gardening, as well as lending a hand during canning season. She was eager to help wash, peel, snip or cut, whatever needed to be done even when it carried on way past her bedtime.
Leona is survived by her daughter, Jean (Donald) Lewerenz of Elroy; daughter-in-law, Deborah Clark-Cook of Mauston; sister-in-law, Alice Roloff of Reedsburg; grandchildren, Laurie (Kirk) Kruser, Nathan and Alex of Reedsburg; Kelly (Darren) Honnold, Alyssa and Alli Wallace, Michaela, Rylie, and Trey Honnold of Lyndon Station; Stephanie (Travis) Fronk, Mya and Kinsey of West Salem; Todd (Sheryl) Lewerenz, Erica, Tayler and Jordan of Elroy; Tracy Bitter (Jamie French), Dakota French of Wonewoc; Crystal (Shawn) Becker of Dodgeville, Kaitlyn (Kyle) Huber, Ethan, Drake, Carter and Hattie of Elroy; Daniel Clark of Wisconsin Dells; niece, Carol (Wayne) Carter; nephew, Wayne (Joan) Raese, several great-nieces and -nephews; neighborhood friends; and special friends, Dale (Karla) Laack.
Leona was preceded in death by her husband, Elvordie; parents, Martha and William Raese; siblings, Wilma (Evan) Brockman, as well as a sister who died in infancy, August (Amy) Raese, Albert (Mike and Betty) Raese, Gilbert (Emma) Raese, Art Raese, and Henry (Blanche) Raese; brother-in-law, Eldon Clark; Elvira (Wayne Paull), Eldora (Martin) Cook; sons, Ronald James, Donald Daniel, and Terry, who died in infancy; and daughter-in-law, Marilyn Hill-Clark.
A public memorial service will take place on Saturday, July 31, at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Wonewoc. Family and friends are welcome to begin gathering at the church at 10 a.m.; the funeral service will start at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow in the church basement. All are welcome and invited.
Leona was laid to rest in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Wonewoc.
The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc assisted with arrangements.
