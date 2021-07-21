Clark, Leona Mae

After Elvordie's death, Leona left the farm and moved to Reedsburg to live with her granddaughter and family. She busied herself helping to look after Nathan and Alex and took on household duties like folding laundry and dishes. The house was never empty; upon returning home, Gram was there with a friendly hello and an eagerness to learn about your day and if you saw anyone she knew. She shared her cooking and bread making skills and knowledge of gardening, as well as lending a hand during canning season. She was eager to help wash, peel, snip or cut, whatever needed to be done even when it carried on way past her bedtime.