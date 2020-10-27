Clark, Sandra

Sandy was born Dec. 17, 1941, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Harry and Marion Hampton Gritzmacher. Sandy grew up in Burnett and was a graduate of Horicon High School in 1959. She attended school in Milwaukee for two years and was a medical secretary. On Jan. 27, 1962, she married Kenneth Clark at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waupun. The couple resided in Waupun all their married lives and spent weekends at their cabin in the woods near Montello. She was employed at Nugent Law Office, National Bank of Waupun, owned and operated The Flower Shop in Waupun, and later worked at Waupun Florist. Sandy enjoyed cooking and the challenge of new recipes. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Waupun Food Pantry. She was a member of Union-Congregational Church in Waupun.