Clark, Terrence W.

STEVENS POINT—Terrence W. “The Wizard” Clark, age 76, of Stevens Point, formerly of New Lisbon, died on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at St. Michael’s Hospital in Stevens Point. Terrence was the son of William B. and Margery B. (Carter) Clark and was born on Nov. 16, 1944, in Sparta, Wis.

Terrence was raised in New Lisbon and graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1962. He then attended UW-La Crosse and received his B.S. in chemistry, and furthered his education by graduating from UW-Whitewater in 1993, receiving his master’s degree in occupational safety.

Terrence was united in marriage to Diane R. Dixon from 1962-1972, and they later divorced. He later married Pamela M. Lesko on Aug. 1, 1981, in Beloit, Wis. Terrence worked for Gardner Machine as a chemist and Sylvania Electric in Pennsylvania as a chemist. Terrence later worked for the State of Wisconsin as an occupational safety inspector, inspecting public buildings and amusement parks, retiring in 2014.

Terrence was an avid motorcyclist and loved hunting and fishing. He was an ambassador for BMW Motorcycle Owners of America.