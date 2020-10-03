 Skip to main content
Clary, Allen Bert
BARABOO/RICHLAND CENTER - Allen Bert Clary, age 81, of Baraboo, Wis., died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at his residence. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the CLARY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME in Richland Center, Wis., with burial in the Richland Center Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the CLARY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and also on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

