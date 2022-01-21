Clary, George B.

BARABOO—George B. Clary, 84, of Baraboo, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. He was born on July 31, 1937 in Chicago, Ill.

George was a wonderful husband, a caring father, and an excellent grandfather. He never took life seriously, always had a joke up his sleeve, lived a full-life, traveled the world and fought for our country. George always brought so much joy, humor and happiness into all of our lives. He was deeply loved, and will be sincerely missed!