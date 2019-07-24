SUN PRAIRIE / PORTAGE / McFARLAND - Clayton A. Selbach, age 82, of Sun Prairie, formerly of Portage, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Hyland Crossing in Sun Prairie.
Clayton was born on Sept. 28, 1936, in Portage, the son of Albert "Ham" and Mary Louise (Kastner) Selbach. He graduated from Portage High School in 1955, and received his Bachelor's Degree in Business from Upper Iowa University. Clayton served his country with the U.S. Army, serving in Korea. He married Barbara Robinson on June 19, 1965, in Portage. Clayton spent most of his career with WPS of Madison.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; two sons, Scott (Becky) Selbach and Andrew (Kari) Selbach; four grandchildren, Lauren, Max, Nathan and Connor; his brother, Tom (Deborah) Selbach; other relatives and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert "Ham" and Mary Louise Selbach, and his brother, Ken Selbach.
Memorial services will be at 12 noon on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), with Father Gary Krahenbuhl officiating. Inurnment will be private in St. Mary Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will follow after the service until 2 p.m. on Saturday, when military honors will be provided by Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard.
