Oct. 6, 1941—Feb. 16, 2023

ASHIPPUN—Clayton John Swanton, age 81, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

He was born October 6, 1941, to John and Elsie (nee Balkman) Swanton. He was baptized November 23, 1941, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stone Bank and confirmed at St. John’s May 29, 1955. He attended a one-room school (Lincoln School, corner of Washington Road & Hwy P) in Town of Ashippun and attended Oconomowoc High School where he graduated in 1959. During his high school years, Clayton played the coronet in band and continued playing after graduation with the Oconomowoc Legion Band for eight years. After graduation from high school, he continued operating the family dairy farm near Alderly for over 30 years.

He married Judy (nee Baerwald) on August 24, 1968, at Zum Kripplein Christi Lutheran Church in Town of Herman, and have been blessed with three children, Kevin, Keith and Lorene. They managed the dairy farm until June 1991, when they discontinued farming. He decided to train as a CNA and worked at Bethesda Lutheran Home in Watertown, caring for mentally challenged men for 17 years until his retirement.

He began playing for the upper Sunday School classes in 1955, often playing for the Children’s Sunday School programs. At age 15 (August 4, 1956) he became the organist at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stone Bank and played for over 55 years. In that time he played for 113 weddings and 198 funerals. He retired as organist on December 31, 2012. He was Sunday School Superintendent at age 17 with 112 students, also served as Sunday School teacher for all grades, including high school students. He also sang in the church choir, served as church president and served on most of the church committees.

Clayton served as Secretary of St. John’s Cemetery Association for over 50 years. He is known as the church historian, as well as the Town of Ashippun historian. Clayton started the Ashippun History Committee in 1985, and served as chairman for 20 years and still is a member.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judy; as well as his children: Kevin, Keith, and Lorene (Bill) McMullen; and step-granddaughter, Stefanie. He is further survived by nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elsie Swanton; and parents-in-law, Hugo and Frances Baerwald.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stone Bank. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.

Memorials are to be designated to St. John’s Cemetery Association.

Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.