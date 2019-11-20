Clell “Bud” Edward Fogleson, age 78, of New Lisbon died on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the Veteran’s Administration Center in Tomah, Wis. Bud was born on November 5, 1941 in Fort Wayne Ind. to Clell and Vera (Grocock) Fogleson. Bud was in the Army for 21 years and had two tours in Vietnam. He also was stationed in France, Germany, Alaska, Georgia, Kentucky and Illinois. They later lived in Wisconsin Dells, and the past 10 years in New Lisbon, Wis. Bud meet Carol in Abilene Kansas. Bud was united in marriage to Carol Louise Hass on Dec. 5, 1964 in Fort Riley, Kan.
Bud loved to read, going to rodeos, he always had a cowboy heart. He also enjoyed gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his wife, Carol, of New Lisbon; a son, George (Tracy) of La Crosse, Wis., and his daughters, Victoria (Tommy) Bryant of La Crosse and their children, Jordan, Nathaniel and Serenity, and Kristen Fogleson of Caledonia, Minn. and her child, Elijah; a son, Jon (Dawn) Fogleson of Oshkosh, Wis. and their children, Lindsay, Genevieve and Veronica. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Edwin, George; sisters, Vera Leine, Mary Ellen Ables, Willow Janie.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church (111 Sixth St.) in Baraboo, Wis., with Rev. David Mowers presiding. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation and the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Military Honors will be held at the church. The HARE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)