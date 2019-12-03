BARABOO - Clifford “Jake” Jacobson, age 69, of Baraboo, Wis. passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
A Memorial funeral service will be held Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton, Wis. with Reverend Craig Wolfgram officiating. Visitation will be held at Picha Funeral Home on Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m.
Cliff was born Nov. 11, 1950, in Baraboo, Wis., the son of Carl and Mildred (Roller) Jacobson. He owned and operated Jakes Tile for many years. Cliff lived in California for about 10 years and lived in Wisconsin Dells and Mauston for most of his life. He always enjoyed fishing with friends. He also enjoyed the company of his cat, Smokey.
He is survived by his brother, Jim (Diane) of Reedsburg, Wis.; sister-in-law, Barbara Jacobson of Wisconsin Dells; numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry; and close friend, Dale Sentell.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
