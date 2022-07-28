Aug. 11, 1950 - July 28, 2022

DETROIT LAKES, MN - Clifford S. Jones, Jr., 70, was born on August 11, 1950, to Betty Lou Jones in Berwyn, IL. He was adopted by his maternal grandfather, Clifford Sherman Jones, Sr. and step-grandmother Ada Ellen (Baker) and grew up outside of Chicago, IL. As a teen, he worked part-time at the Brookfield Zoo, where his "Pa" was an elephant trainer.

He served in the US Marine Corps from 1969-1972 and is a Vietnam Vet. After getting married and settling down in New Lisbon, WI, Cliff worked in Necedah for several decades.

He passed away on July 28, 2021, at the Emmanual Nursing Home in Detroit Lakes, MN.

He is survived by two daughters: Julie (Chase) Winkels, of Dent, MN, Rebecca (Ross) Jones-Kellogg of Campbell Hall, NY; one son Christopher Jones of St. Clair, MI; five grandchildren: Jason Winkels, Ashley (Brandon) Hammer, Jeremy (Sarah) Winkels, Bradley (Madalyn) Winkels, and Layla Jones; one step-grandchild Hannah-Jane Kellogg; seven great-grandchildren: Dawson, Boaz, Benjamin, Judith, Joseph, Elliyana and Andrea; and three half-siblings: Terry Hoppenrath, Rodney (Denise) Hoppenrath, and Lori (Mike) Super.

Interment will be in Des Moines, IA in July 2022.