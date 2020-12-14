Clingman, Kay Donna

BARABOO—Kay Donna Clingman, 84, passed peacefully December 8th, 2020 in Baraboo, Wisconsin, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Carlinville, Illinois to Kenneth and Eileen (Harris) Blackmer, the family moved to Janesville, then settled in Baraboo, Wisconsin where she raised a large family.

She retired to Cave City then Mountain Home, Arkansas for 30+ years before returning to Baraboo last month.

Kay considered herself a Domestic Engineer. An accomplished cook and gardener, she hosted wonderful holiday feasts. She enjoyed sewing; making clothes, quilts and outfits for her doll collection.

She was a voracious reader and played Scrabble daily with Harvey, her beloved companion and husband of 45 years.

Kay is survived by her children and their spouses: Steven, Phillip, Abby (David) Weigel, Carl (Beth) Clingman, Marianne (Robert) Bovy Jr., Jane (Mark) Nachreiner, step-son, Jerry; numerous grand- and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and cherished sister-in-law, Pat Blackmer; and niece, Tami Williams Watson.

Kay is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harvey; brother, Gary Blackmer; sister, Linda Ellen HoltzClaw, and Kay’s sons; William, Chad, and Vincent.