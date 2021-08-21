Clingman, Suzanne Jane (Brown)

BARABOO - Suzanne Jane (Brown) Clingman, age 79, of Baraboo, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at St. Clare Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer.
Sue was born on June 28, 1942, in Boscobel, Wis., the daughter of Fred and Mabel Eldeen (Wheeler) Brown. She attended school in Boscobel, graduating with the class of 1960.
In 1967 she moved to Baraboo, Wis. She was employed by the First National Bank in Baraboo from 1968 until 1975. On June 10, 1972, she married Gene Clingman of Baraboo.
Sue's dream as a little girl was to become a nurse. With her family's encouragement, she started school to become a licensed practical nurse in 1975. She continued her studies and became a registered nurse in 1981.
In 1975, she began her employment at Jefferson Meadows as an aide while attending school. She gradually worked her way up to Director of Social Services, retiring from Jefferson Meadows after a 30-year career. She loved her job and met many wonderful residents and their families. Every day was a new day with new experiences.
Sue was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Baraboo and the St. Clare Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and going on gambling trips with her brother, Tim, and sister-in-law, Cherrie Brown. Gene and Sue spent winters at their home in Mesa, Ariz., since 2005. There, they met many wonderful new friends throughout the years.
Sue is survived by her husband of 49 years, Gene Clingman; her children, Scot (Susan) Jones, and Tammy Mathews; and step-children, Steven Clingman, Phillip Clingman, Abby (David) Weigel, Carl (Beth) Clingman, Marianne (Rob) Bovy, and Jane (Mark) Nachreiner. She is further survived by a brother, Tim (Cherrie) Brown; sister-in-law, Mary (Ron) Troxel; her 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and special friend, Karen Hanusa.
In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her brothers, Tom and Terry, who meant the world to her; as well as stepsons, Chad and Vincent Clingman.
Per Sue's wishes, a private family graveside service will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery at a later date. Memorials in Sue's name may be given to St. Clare Hospice House or St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Baraboo.
The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Clare Hospice House for their excellent and loving care given to Sue during her stay and Pastor Karen Hofstad for her comforting visits. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.
