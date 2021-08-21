Clingman, Suzanne Jane (Brown)

BARABOO - Suzanne Jane (Brown) Clingman, age 79, of Baraboo, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at St. Clare Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer.

Sue was born on June 28, 1942, in Boscobel, Wis., the daughter of Fred and Mabel Eldeen (Wheeler) Brown. She attended school in Boscobel, graduating with the class of 1960.

In 1967 she moved to Baraboo, Wis. She was employed by the First National Bank in Baraboo from 1968 until 1975. On June 10, 1972, she married Gene Clingman of Baraboo.

Sue's dream as a little girl was to become a nurse. With her family's encouragement, she started school to become a licensed practical nurse in 1975. She continued her studies and became a registered nurse in 1981.

In 1975, she began her employment at Jefferson Meadows as an aide while attending school. She gradually worked her way up to Director of Social Services, retiring from Jefferson Meadows after a 30-year career. She loved her job and met many wonderful residents and their families. Every day was a new day with new experiences.