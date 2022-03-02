APPLETON—Clinton G. Robson was born in Poynette, WI to Clyde and Iva (Cuff) Robson on October 20, 1933. He went to school at Portage, WI. He married Harriet (Minnema) Robson September 1, 1984, in Franklin, WI. He graduated from Portage High School and Madison Continuation School. He worked as a Master Plumber and owned his own business, Robson Plumbing and Heating for several years. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the Army. He was currently a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church, Appleton and had also been a member of other Presbyterian Churches depending on the location of their home. He had previously served as a deacon in two of the churches. He was recognized and had received many awards from the veteran groups. He was a member of the American Legion and the Forty & Eight Organization, having served as an officer in both groups.