Clyde “Black” Harry Masten, Jr., age 71, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at his home in Portage.
Clyde was born on Oct. 4, 1948, in Portage, the son of Clyde and Ruby (Johnson) Masten, Sr. He enjoyed hunting, trapping and fishing and was a wonderful and loving father and grandfather. Clyde always had a positive attitude and no matter how he was feeling, he would ask you how you were. He was a good friend and very accepting of everyone, but especially those closest to him. He always made them feel like he loved them just being with him.
Clyde is survived by the love of his life, Pamela “Pammie” Masten, of Portage; his children, Josie (Brett) Borgwardt and their daughter, Taylor, of Sheboygan, Clyde Masten III (Lindsey Haas), and his children, Brooke, Nolan and Avery, of Portage, Fran Masten and Travis Richardson and their children, Daisha and Travis, of Westfield and Lukus Masten and his children, Gabrielle and Morgan of Portage; his sister, Candi (George) Maier, and their children, Katrina Roth, Amanda Gonzalez, Sarah Maier and Adam (Heather Hessler) Maier, of Portage; his special hunting cousins, Kermit and Arlyn Johnson and their families, other relatives and many friends. Clyde was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), with Rev. William Grimm officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life with food, drinks and music, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Dino’s.
A special thank you to Dr. Brenda Blohm, Jordan and Erica from Agrace Hospice, to our loving and devoted mother, Pam, and brother, Lukus for their wonderful care.
