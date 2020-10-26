Coady, James William "Jim"

BARABOO - James William "Jim" Coady, 87, passed away peacefully on Oct. 25, 2020, at Oak Park Place in Baraboo, Wis.

Jim was born Jan. 20, 1933, in Coral, Mich., to parents Thomas and Audrey Coady. He served proudly in the U.S. Air Force for four years, after which he obtained an educational degree at Central Michigan University though the G.I. Bill. He then relocated to Milwaukee for a teaching and coaching position at Pulaski High School, where he was employed for 33 years.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn "Evie," of 32 years; and son, Timothy. Other family survivors are daughter-in-law, Judy Coady; and sister-in-law, Patricia Butler.

Jim was the oldest in the family of eight children and was always looked up to as a big brother and protector. He will be greatly missed by them all.

Surviving sisters are Jeanette Denton, Janiece Steinke, Anne Spreeman, Rosemary Pyke, and Carolyn Schrauber.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his eldest son, Thomas, in 2007; sister, Edith Frost; and brother, Patrick Coady.