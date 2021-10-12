Coda, Inez

WAUPUN - Inez Coda, of Waupun, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at her home.
Inez was born July 26, 1923, in Princeton, Wis., the daughter of Nicholas and Theresa Soda Lashock. On May 15, 1946, she married Lawrence Coda at St. John the Baptist Church in Princeton. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun, where she worked for several years for The Shaler Company and National Rivet. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and cherished her time with family. Inez especially enjoyed special family get-togethers. Her hobbies included cooking, baking, and sewing. Inez was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waupun.
Inez is survived by five children, Ron (Linda) of Waupun, Dennis (Debra) of Waupun, Curtis (Cheryl) of Janesville, Jane (Mark) Stipanovic of Waupun, and Susan (Greg) Kohlardt of Madison; six grandchildren, Craig, Scott, Ryan, Melissa, Lindsay, and Ashley; six great-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Brayden, Wyatt, Mason, Nolan, and Isabelle; a brother, Dennis (Elaine) Lashock of Raleigh, N.C.; sisters-in-law, Gerry Lashock of Princeton and Bernadine Lashock of Princeton; and many nieces and nephews.
Inez was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lawrence, in 1999; a granddaughter, Amy Jo; sisters, Alice Lashock and Valeria Warnke; and brothers, Ervin Lashock, Lenny Lashock, Marvin Lashock, Urban Lashock, Eugene Lashock, and Adrian Lashock.
Funeral services for Inez Coda will be held Friday, Oct. 15, at 10:30 a.m. at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Waupun, with the Rev. Justin Lopina officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
If desired, memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waupun.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
