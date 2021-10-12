Coda, Inez

Inez was born July 26, 1923, in Princeton, Wis., the daughter of Nicholas and Theresa Soda Lashock. On May 15, 1946, she married Lawrence Coda at St. John the Baptist Church in Princeton. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun, where she worked for several years for The Shaler Company and National Rivet. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and cherished her time with family. Inez especially enjoyed special family get-togethers. Her hobbies included cooking, baking, and sewing. Inez was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waupun.