Coddington, John D.

He was known early on for his infectious smile, flair and style---rain boots for any occasion, and his love for bike riding, and digging. “JJ-Batboy-Johnny,” gained a best friend when his sister, Nadia, “No-no Nayah,” was born. They were always ready for adventure or “bacation” at a moment's notice whether forts in the closet, a night at the hotel, or surfing double in Ireland. John was his dad's active sports adventure buddy. They loved to ski, bike ride, carp fish, construct, and climb mountains….shouting “Ya-hoo!” at the top of each one. John earned the pirate name, “Merry-Go-Round,” on their first father-son wilderness canoe trip for his perpetual joy...and inability to steer in a straight line. He loved nightly holding time and reading with his mama. They were drawn to the Chronicles of Narnia again and again. She became his favorite teacher in 4th grade and he was more likely to call her Mrs. Coddington at home, than “Mom” at school.