LYNDON STATION - Cody Madden, age 25 of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin died Monday, July 15, 2019, at his residence.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station with Father Clayton Elmhorst officiating. Visitation will be held at Conway Picha Funeral Home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m.
Cody was born February 22, 1994, in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. He liked to hunt and fish and was interested in cars, trucks and tractors; all those things that guys like to do. He had a heart of gold and liked everybody, especially his niece, Bailey.
Cody is survived by his mother, Sally Konemann; father, Timothy Madden; a brother, Nicolas; paternal grandmother, Anna Madden; and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Leodegard and Robert Konemann; paternal grandfather, Hugh Madden; and aunt and uncle, Barbara and Robert Konemann.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family would be appreciated.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
