LAKE DELTON - Roger Cole, age 72 of Lake Delton, Wis. passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.

There are no services planned at this time.

Roger was born Oct. 9, 1948 in Baraboo, Wis., the son of Albert and Malinda (Schmidt) Cole. Roger is survived by his three daughters; Cinnamon, Jennifer and Janet, and son; Jim. He adored his eight grandchildren: Cordell, Mia, Cole, Jaylie, Charlotte, Austin, Bethany, and Blake. Roger is also survived by his sister; Marianne and his brother Nick. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ernie.

In 1966, Roger joined the Scott Construction team in Lake Delton. Roger travelled all over the state of Wisconsin working with his crew on various road improvement and construction jobs. After many years on the road, Roger was selected to operate a hot mix plant in Loganville, Wis. Roger took great pride in his work and ensured the highest level of safety for the crews he worked with. Even after Roger retired from Scott Construction in 2016, he often visited the the hot mix plant and continued to be a valuable resource for the new crew.

Roger was a volunteer fire fighter for the Lake Delton fire department from 1989 to 1994. He served as President of the FireFighters Association which he was voted into by his fellow firefighters.