Aug. 26, 1927—Jan. 30, 2023

Coleen Ann Hawley passed away peacefully January 30, 2023. She was the loving mother of three, grandmother of four and great-grandmother of seven.

Coleen was born on August 26,1927 to Basil and Vera Garfoot in Madison, WI but grew up in Waupun. She met Neal Hawley at a Valentine’s dance at the UW-Madison Campus. They married December 27, 1947 and celebrated their 58th Anniversary before Neal’s passing.

Neal and Coleen moved often as a young couple living in Chicago, Des Moines and Milwaukee before settling down in Beaver Dam in 1965. She earned a BA in Education from the UW-Madison and taught kindergarten at Washington Elementary for 17 years.

They retired in 1987 and moved to Olde Naples, FL for 30 years living near the beach and traveling extensively. In 2016 Coleen moved to Indialantic, FL to be near her daughter.

She will be sadly missed by her children: Judge Robert Hawley (Jennifer Blahnik) of Door County, Lynne Lake (David) of Indialantic, FL and Jeffrey Hawley (Rose Lee) of San Clemente, CA.

Her grandchildren are: Nate Hawley, Shawna Fullington (Jon), Dr. Jessica Hawley (Dan Stiepleman), and Nick Hawley (Chris Werner). Her great-grandchildren are: Tayah, Logan, Max, Sera Ann, Dylan, Leo and Eleanor.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Neal Hawley.

Coleen’s love of family, friends and faith guided her in life. She was a true matriarch and will be remembered with love.

If desired, memorials in Coleen’s name may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Services In Melbourne is servicing the family. Per Coleen’s wishes there will be no services.