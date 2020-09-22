Coleman, Roberta Rae (Gartner)

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO - Roberta Rae (Gartner) Coleman, age 80, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at her daughter's home in Raleigh, N.C. She was born July 13, 1940, in Warren, Ill., to parents Robert and Mary Gartner.

She graduated in 1959 from Warren High School in Warren, Ill. She was an office worker for a number of businesses in Warren, including but not limited to Warren High School, Heritage Seeds, and Lile's Chiropractic. She was village clerk for Warren for several years, and then became the Mayor of Warren for 10 years.

On May 30, 1963, Roberta married Patrick Coleman at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Warren, Ill.

She loved to cook and bake; she was very well known for her pies. She enjoyed gardening and adored her grandkids and her pets. Her house was a stopping point for all the kid's sports teams and friends for meals and all get-togethers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Elaine; her husband, Patrick Coleman; her mother and father-in-law, Jack and Hazel Coleman; and her nephew, Chad Bucknell, and Chad's daughter, Hailey.