Coleman, Thomas C.

FORT WINNEBAGO - Thomas C. Coleman, lifelong resident of Fort Winnebago township, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Tom was born July 20, 1955, into the loving family of Tom and Florence (Crawford) Coleman. Growing up, he was a huge help working on the family farm and loved nothing more than working alongside his Dad, Mom, and siblings.

He attended grade school at St. Mary's and post-graduation from Portage Senior High, he followed in his older brother's footsteps working for the railroad. Tom's career as conductor spanned 40 years, starting as one of the last hires on Milwaukee Road as brakeman and retiring from Canadian Pacific Railroad in 2015. Tom established many long-lasting friendships with other railroaders which he maintained after retirement.

Outside of work, Tom had several hobbies he enjoyed. He became interested in RC Aircraft and would use his brother's air strip flying his many planes. He also enjoyed hunting on the family farm with his Dad as well as fishing at local lakes. During high school, Tom and his father restored a 1950 Ford pickup which remains in the family. Over the years, Tom acquired some vintage Corvettes as well as a couple of show trucks which he enjoyed displaying at car shows. One of his fondest memories was meeting Jay Leno a few years back at the car show held at Noah's Ark. Jay complemented Tom on his truck and Tom got a picture of Jay and him together.