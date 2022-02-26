Colleen A. Hollender

She was born on January 28, 1927, in Portage, to John and Ethel (Fitzpatrick) Helmann. She lived her whole life in Portage, graduating from Portage High School. After school she then found her calling as a hair stylist, opening her own salon. Colleen and Bob were married on February 15, 1958, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage. She owned and operated Colleen’s Beauty Shop in Portage for many years, and it was a gathering place for many family and friends. She loved to work in her beautiful flower gardens, sewed and created designs to give as gifts to friends and family. She was an animal lover, especially Boston Terriers. You would often see Colleen walking her two dogs on the levee by the river. She was a very active member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, where she was a communion minister. Colleen loved the color purple! Colleen was well known for her famous fudge at the holidays.