PORTAGE – Colleen A. Hollender, age 95, of Portage, went to heaven on Thursday, February 24, 2022, after a long independent and beautiful life.
She was born on January 28, 1927, in Portage, to John and Ethel (Fitzpatrick) Helmann. She lived her whole life in Portage, graduating from Portage High School. After school she then found her calling as a hair stylist, opening her own salon. Colleen and Bob were married on February 15, 1958, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage. She owned and operated Colleen’s Beauty Shop in Portage for many years, and it was a gathering place for many family and friends. She loved to work in her beautiful flower gardens, sewed and created designs to give as gifts to friends and family. She was an animal lover, especially Boston Terriers. You would often see Colleen walking her two dogs on the levee by the river. She was a very active member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, where she was a communion minister. Colleen loved the color purple! Colleen was well known for her famous fudge at the holidays.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bob; sister-in-law Carol Fuhrman; siblings Fay Ashley, Bill Helmann and Joan Helmann; and brother-in-law Bob Ashley. Colleen is survived by her siblings, Mary Jane Helmann and Sister Virginia Helmann; sister-in-law, Ruthann Helmann; cousin Judy (Don) Hebl; nieces Debby (Rich) Klaila, Jane (Herb) Jahn, Joan (Gary) Lobenstein, Cindy (Mike) Miles, Colleen (Dale) Lane and nephews John Ashley (Mark Matosian), Mike (Stephanie) Helmann and John Helmann. Colleen is also survived by numerous great nieces and nephews, as well as great-great nieces and nephews, along with her dogs Abby and Keri. She had many cherished friendships. Special thanks to her nieces Debby, Jane and Cindy for the care they provided during the last several months.
A Memorial Mass will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church temporary location, 2562 Murphy Rd., Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, 309 W. Cook St., Portage, WI 53901 or the Columbia County Humane Society, N7768 Industrial Rd., Portage, WI 53901.
