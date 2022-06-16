Dec. 10, 1932—June 11, 2022

PORTAGE—Colleen Davison, age 89, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at her home.

Colleen was born on December 10, 1932, in Portage, the daughter of James and Ellen Pearl (Cummings) Crawford. She was married to Harlan Davison on September 22, 1951. He preceded her in death on October 25, 2010.

Colleen had worked at Senger Hardware in Portage and was a floral designer at Roger’s Floral. She had also worked at Sears in Portage. Colleen was a member of Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Rebekahs, Women’s Civic League of Portage, TRIAD, Portage Curling Club, and Historical Society.

She is survived by her children: son, Harlan (Joleen) Davison of Antigo and their children Kyle (Vesna Jovanovic) Davison of Chicago, Britta (Jeremy) LeMier of Rothschild, and their daughters, Brooklyn and Saiya, Dave (Quinn) Williams of Clearwater, FL, and their daughter, Hannah, and Aaron (Kelly) Williams of Madison, and their children, Kate and Jack, and daughter, Marley (John) Stuhler of Sun Prairie and their children, Katie (Patrick) Rynard of DesMoines, IA and their daughters, Julia and Molly Rynard; and John Stuhler (Daniela Arenas Viveros) of Lubbock, TX; her brother-in-law, Herb Hilgendorf of Portage; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harlan, her sisters-in-law, Donna Hilgendorf and Phyllis Russell, and her daughter-in-law, Pamela Okan Davison.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage, with the Rev. Jaime Benson officiating. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. in Silver Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.