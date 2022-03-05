BARABOO—Colleen M. DuBois (Kaley), age 96 of Baraboo, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022 at SSM St. Clare Hospice House. Colleen was born in Loganville on July 1, 1925, daughter of Frank and Ella Kaley (Diehl).

Colleen graduated from Baraboo High School in 1943. On September 27, 1947 she married Deane “Bun” DuBois at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, at which she has been a faithful member since attending grade school there. She was also a lifetime member of the St. Theresa Altar Committee. Colleen worked in the office of Dr. Melvin Huth for over 40 years and enjoyed every minute of helping his patients. She and Bun felt very blessed to have spent over 20 winters in Palmetto, Florida and they made many friends there as well. Colleen also enjoyed golf, summer evenings on their patio or screened porch, her flowers, and watching the birds.

Survivors include her nieces, Kay Fecher, Colleen (Paul) Bell and family; nephew, Dr. Jeff (Lori) Judson and family; Marcia DuBois, Kristi (Tim) Stone and family, and many friends. She will be forever remembered by special friends, Ramona Anderson, Gary and Jacki Crawford, Marilyn Nechvatal, Tom and Sue Robinson, and Ginny Johnson who lovingly looked after her and Bun for many years. It was truly our pleasure to help in any way – our memories are now our treasures.

In addition to her parents, Colleen was preceded in death by her husband, Bun; sisters, Claire Stieve, Patricia Whitt, Mary Parks; and niece, Katherine Judson Temple.

A mass is being held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday March 15, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. Tuesday March 15, 2022 until the time of the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.