MADISON—Colleen Mae Zellmer, 90, passed away on Feb. 27, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born to Elmer and Esther Purdy in Madison on Sept. 11, 1932. She was united in marriage to Martin Zellmer on July 30, 1949. Colleen was the oldest of three children and raised in a house filled with love. She worked many years at Industrial Coils Industry before retiring.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary (Steven) Conn; sons: Garry, Dennis and Dale; all of Baraboo; her sister, Rosemary Corcoran of Menomonie; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Martin; son, LeRoy; infant daughter, Marian Kay and sister, Marlene Heinz.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.