Colleen Schroeder, 65, of Bangor, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Methodist hospital, Mayo Clinic Health system in Rochester, Minn. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at St Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 40116th Ave North Bangor. Rev. Roy Hefti will officiate. Private burial will be in Burn’s cemetery at a later date. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday at JANDT-FREDRICKSON FUNERAL HOME, 102 Hattan Street Bangor, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Sunshine on the Trail or St Paul’s Ev Lutheran church and school, both in Bangor. The complete Obituary can be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com

