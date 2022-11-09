Colleen Therese Putman

Dec. 2, 1936 – Nov. 6, 2022

BARABOO/MADISON – Colleen T. (Ryan) Putman, age 85, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Heartland Country Village Nursing Home in Black Earth, WI. Colleen was born in Madison, WI. on December 2, 1936 the daughter of the late Raymond and Ellen (Wolfe) Ryan.

She was a 1955 graduate of Central High School in Madison, where she was nominated homecoming queen. She became engaged, and lost her loving fiance, Charles “Korky” Stull on October 4, 1954.

In 1960, Colleen was united in marriage to Peter Candella. She then married Merlin Putman on September 13, 1969. He preceded her in death on December 6, 2007.

Earlier in life, Colleen did secretarial work, was a homemaker and a loving mother providing care to her daughter, Shelley, who passed away in 2010. Colleen was an avid book reader, enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo.

Survivors include her two children: Deborah R. and Michael J. (Linda) Candella; two grandchildren: Grace R. Wyngaard and Ryan J. Candella; step-children; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, daughter, fiance and parents, Colleen was welcomed into heaven by a sister, MaryAnn Bailey; and brother, Robert “Bob” Ryan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 304 East St., Baraboo, with Fr. Luke Powers presiding. Interment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorials, in memory of Colleen, may be given to the family to be distributed to various charitable organizations.

Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements. The family would like to thank Heartland Country Village Nursing Home staff and Pro-Medica Heartland Hospice for the loving care given to Colleen. “Mom, we will miss your fun-loving personality.”