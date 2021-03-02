Collien, Lucille J.

THERESA - Lucille J. Collien, age 92, of Theresa, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

A public visitation for Lucille will be held on Saturday, March 6 at 12 noon until 1 p.m. at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Brown's Corners (Horicon) with the Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. A private family service will be held at the church. Burial will take place at St. John's Cemetery in Brown's Corners. The family asks that all in attendance wear a mask and respect the social distancing guidelines.

Lucille was born the daughter of Ernst and Edna (Breitkreutz) Feller on June 18, 1928. Lucille was united in marriage to Edward Collien on June 19, 1948. The couple would spend 70 years together. Together with her husband, they ran Ed & Paul's Bar and Jerry & Adeline's Bar, both in Brown's Corners. In her spare time, Lucille enjoyed baking, cooking, and bingo trips. She was also an avid area sports fan. Family was important to Lucille, and she treasured the time spent with her grandchildren.

Lucille is survived by her children, Karen (Terry) Spannbauer of Lomira, Sheryl Kern of West Bend, Dale (Connie) Collien of LeRoy, and Crystal Hechimovich of Horicon; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.