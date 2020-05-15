Collien, Norman A. "Gabby"

KEKOSKEE - Norman A. "Gabby" Collien, age 74 passed away peacefully with his loving wife and family by his side on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his home in Kekoskee.
Gabby was born the son of Arnold and Josephine (Vollmer) Collien on Sept. 10, 1945 in Fond du Lac. Gabby was a 1963 graduate of Mayville High School. He served his country faithfully in the US Army during Vietnam stationed in Korea. Upon returning from service Gabby continued his employment at Mayville Metal and would continue until his retirement after 43 years. He was united in marriage to Lori Schellpfeffer on July 18, 1997 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville. Gabby was member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville as well as a member of the Mayville American Legion Post #69. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing with his family. Gabby also belonged to the Mayville Golf Club, Ducks Unlimited, Horicon Marsh Bowman, and the Mayville Gun Club. He also was active in his community and was a member of the Kekoskee Fire Department.
Gabby was a true outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, golfing, sturgeon spearing, and in his younger days trapping with his father. He enjoyed spending time up north in Eagle River and Boulder Junction. He had a real passion for all things sports. He spent many hours watching and attending Packer games, Badger hockey and football, and especially his beloved Chicago Blackhawks. He passed down a love for the Hawks to his special great nephews and niece. One of his favorite pastimes was attending all of his nephews and nieces sporting events. Whether it was hockey, softball, baseball, football, or soccer, he was always there. Gabby always enjoyed being on the move, whether it was a trip to the Horicon Marsh, flying across the ocean to Australia, or taking a cruise to Alaska.
Gabby is survived by his wife Lori of Kekoskee. His siblings- Charlotte Feucht of Waupun, Mabel (Wayne) Billington of Mayville, Luann (Mick) Kallas of Eagle River, and Susan (Dave) Herman of West Bend. His mother in law- Marlene Schellpfeffer of Mayville. His siblings in law- Cindy (Mark) Mansueto, Todd (Shelly) Schellpfeffer, and Greg (Tammy) Schellpfeffer all of Mayville. He is further survived by many special nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and father in law Willie Schellpfeffer.
Gabby’s family would like to extend a special thank you to his Baggin’ For A Cure family who supported him throughout his many years of fighting the battle against cancer.
Due to current health restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding and military honors provided by the Mayville American Legion Post #69. A public celebration of Gabby’s life is being planned for the future.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family.
