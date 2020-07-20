Collien, Norman A. "Gabby"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEKOSKEE - Norman A. "Gabby" Collien, age 74, passed away peacefully with his loving wife and family by his side on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home in Kekoskee.

Gabby was born the son of Arnold and Josephine (Vollmer) Collien on Sept. 10, 1945 in Fond du Lac. Gabby was a 1963 graduate of Mayville High School. He served his country faithfully in the U.S. Army during Vietnam, stationed in Korea. Upon returning from service, Gabby continued his employment at Mayville Metal and would continue until his retirement after 43 years. He was united in marriage to Lori Schellpfeffer on July 18, 1997, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville. Gabby was member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville as well as a member of the Mayville American Legion Post #69. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing with his family. Gabby also belonged to the Mayville Golf Club, Ducks Unlimited, Horicon Marsh Bowman and the Mayville Gun Club. He also was active in his community and was a member of the Kekoskee Fire Department.