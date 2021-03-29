Collins, Cindy Lou

BARABOO—Cindy Lou Collins passed away on Wednesday morning, March 24, 2021 while resting in her Baraboo, WI. home at the age of 59. Cindy was born on 10/25/1961 to Jerry and Betty Lou (Palmer) Collins at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, WI.

Cindy loved tending to her many house plants, caring for her beloved cats, and cherished her time and cooking for her grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and many friends.

Cindy is survived by four children, Melissa Lou McDonald of Baraboo, WI., Ginger Ann Grant of Ashland, NH., David Daniel Sadkowski and Kelly Anne Sadkowski both of Chicago, IL.; one sister, Jane Williams of Baraboo, WI.; two brothers, Kim Collins and Tracy Collins both of Wisconsin; six grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and her partner of many years and lifelong childhood friend Tammy Littlebear.

Cindy was proceeded in death by her parents Jerry and Betty Lou and one nephew, Daniel Heiser all of Baraboo, WI.

There will be a celebration of life and remembrance service (time and date to be determined). Donations can be made to https://gofund.me/5677c085