Collins, John Wesley

John's favorite pastimes included watching old and new movie DVDs, music, and traveling as long as his health would allow. He especially enjoyed the trips he and Mary took to Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach, Alabama for the winter months.

On Jan. 1, 1990, John attended a concert by Mylon LeFevre. It was at that time John gave his life to Christ. While John was not a member of any formal religious group in Baraboo, he regularly attended the Sunday service at Walnut Hill Bible Church as long as his health allowed.

John passed away on Feb. 12, 2021, due to complications of heart and lung disease and diabetes.

John is survived by his daughters, Amy (Brian) Gugel, Sarah (Pat) Hill, and Jill (Kim) Kuntz-Andersen; his sisters, Linda (Dan) Adelman, Beth (Phil) Foss; grandchildren, R.T. Ragan, Alicia Corbitt, Patrick Hill, and Matthew Gugel; niece, Pauline (Daniel) Reller and their son, Jack Daniel Reller. John is further survived by his stepdaughter, Kathryn (Jeffery) Teasdale; and step-granddaughters, Mary Kathryn (Adam) Hilgendorf and Kelly (Efrem) Blaha. He is also survived by one great grandson and three step great grandchildren.

Memorials may be sent to SSM Cardiac Rehab Center at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Walnut Hill Bible Church, the SSM Hospice House in Baraboo or a charity of your choice.

Per John's wishes no visitation is being held. A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME.