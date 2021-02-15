Collins, John Wesley

BARABOO - John Wesley Kuntz was born to Wesley John Kuntz and Lucille Larsen Kuntz in Baraboo, Wis. on Sept. 7, 1949. He attended grade school in Baraboo until third grade when the family moved to Adams, Wisconsin. In 1963, the family returned to the Baraboo and John graduated from Baraboo High School with the class of 1967.
After high school John attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and graduated with majors in sociology and biology in 1971.
While attending the University in Eau Claire, John met and married Mary Watson. His family grew to include three daughters: Amy, Sarah, and Jill. The marriage dissolved in 1991.
John's career included twenty-one years as a sales representative for Champion in Minnesota, Wisconsin and upper Michigan. In 1999, John returned to Baraboo where he managed the newly installed soda fountain at Fritsch's Corner Drug Store on Oak Street until it was moved down the block to Corner on Wisconsin.
John served his country as a member of the Army National Guard Units in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
While working at Corner Drug Store John met Mary Collins. John and Mary were married Dec. 24, 2004, by the Reverend Tom Lowery at Garden Party Restaurant which was then located above Corner Drug Store. At that time John claimed Collins as his surname.
John's favorite pastimes included watching old and new movie DVDs, music, and traveling as long as his health would allow. He especially enjoyed the trips he and Mary took to Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach, Alabama for the winter months.
On Jan. 1, 1990, John attended a concert by Mylon LeFevre. It was at that time John gave his life to Christ. While John was not a member of any formal religious group in Baraboo, he regularly attended the Sunday service at Walnut Hill Bible Church as long as his health allowed.
John passed away on Feb. 12, 2021, due to complications of heart and lung disease and diabetes.
John is survived by his daughters, Amy (Brian) Gugel, Sarah (Pat) Hill, and Jill (Kim) Kuntz-Andersen; his sisters, Linda (Dan) Adelman, Beth (Phil) Foss; grandchildren, R.T. Ragan, Alicia Corbitt, Patrick Hill, and Matthew Gugel; niece, Pauline (Daniel) Reller and their son, Jack Daniel Reller. John is further survived by his stepdaughter, Kathryn (Jeffery) Teasdale; and step-granddaughters, Mary Kathryn (Adam) Hilgendorf and Kelly (Efrem) Blaha. He is also survived by one great grandson and three step great grandchildren.
Memorials may be sent to SSM Cardiac Rehab Center at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Walnut Hill Bible Church, the SSM Hospice House in Baraboo or a charity of your choice.
Per John's wishes no visitation is being held. A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)