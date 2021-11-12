Collins, Owen Michael

BARABOO - Owen Michael Collins, age 17, of Baraboo, passed away at home on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2021, surrounded by mom, stepdad and family. He was born on April 5, 2004, in Madison, Wis. Our loving little man loved his iPads, dancing, french fries, but most of all his family. Owen enjoyed his friends' videos of sneezing and flying toilet paper through the air.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandmas, Ruby French and Edna Karstetter.

Owen is survived by his mom, Mandi Green (Joe Fennigkoh); stepdad, Tim Stanclift (Michelle McIntosh); siblings, Zach (Joy) Stanclift and Lacey Stanclift; two nieces, Ariel and Gigi; father, Jason Collins; three grandmas and three grandpas; along with aunts; uncles; many cousins; and special mention to his favorite aunt, Jennifer Dunse; and Mark (Marissa) Hadfield. Life wouldn't be the same without them.

Funeral services for Owen will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, at the FARBER FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg, with Chaplain Mike Amberg officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., and on Friday from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.