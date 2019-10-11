Colonel Ronald L. Groleau, age 83, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Ron was born on August 5, 1936 along with his twin brother, Donald (deceased), in Escanaba, Mich. to Edward and Jereta (Clement) Groleau. They were eventually joined by brothers, Warren, Joel, and Pat (deceased).
Ron grew up in St. Jacques, Mich. where he attended Nahma High School and played on basketball teams that won two state championships. He also was an accomplished distance runner for the Nahma track team. He graduated from Nahma High School in Nahma, MI in 1954.
After high school, he and his twin brother, Don Groleau, enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1954 and served proudly for four years. They were stationed in many places around the world among them North Africa. After coming home to St. Jacques, he met the love of his life Carolyn (Pilon) and they married on Aug. 29th, 1959. Ron and Carolyn welcomed their first child Cheryl in 1960, followed by Daryl in 1961 and Lynn in 1964. Ron worked construction for a few years until joining the United States Army Reserves in 1961. After living in various locations, the family settled in Beaver Dam, Wis. Ron served as the Chief of Staff and Command Executive Officer for the 84th Division (Training) out of Milwaukee where he served with distinction until his retirement as a Colonel in 1993. Ron, his brothers Warren and Pat along with their wives, purchased and renovated the Nahma Hotel in 1994. They ran the hotel until 2000. Ron served as a Chaplain for both the American Legion Post 116 and the VFW Post 10069 of Port Saint Joe, Fla.
In his free-time, Ron enjoyed playing golf, cards, listening to music, and watching his Lions, Tigers, Wolverines, and Redwings. Above all, Ron enjoyed spending time with his numerous friends and family members. Ron and Carolyn hosted many a family gathering in their homes in St. Joe Beach, Florida and Nahma, Michigan. Ron was always the life of the party, remembered for his endless supply of jokes.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Jereta, mother and father in-law, Joseph and Stella Pilon, and brothers Donald and Pat.
Ron is survived by his spouse Carolyn of Nahma, Mich.; his son, Daryl (Sue) Groleau of Rockton, Ill.; daughters, Cheryl (Jeff) Skogen of Brighton, Mich. and Lynne (Chris) Groleau-Schwartz of Salem, Ore.; brothers Warren (Christine) Groleau of St, Jacques, MI, and Joel (Kathy) Groleau of Rapid River, Mich.; sisters-in-law, Edith Groleau and Dani Groleau; grandchildren, Heather Skogen, Jarrod (Lauren) Skogen and Cara Ballard; great granddaughter Caroline Skogen and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Family will receive friends Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. at the Skradski Funeral Home at 706 Wisconsin Avenue, Gladstone, Mich. Closing Prayers will conclude visiting hours at 5:00 p.m. at the Skradski Funeral Home in Gladstone. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew Parish at 8236 River GG St., Nahma, Mich. Military Honors will take place in the St. Andrew Cemetery in Nahma following mass. A luncheon will take place at the Nahma Inn.
The SKRADSKI FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES are assisting the Groleau family. Please visit www.skradskifuneralhomes.com where you can leave a message of sympathy to the family.
