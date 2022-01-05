Colotti, Lorraine Ann (Plantenberg)

COLUMBUS - Lorraine Ann (Plantenberg) Colotti, 73, of Columbus, passed peacefully surrounded by her family at UW Health at The American Center, Madison, on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. She was born to Anna Mae (Miller) and Ralph Plantenberg on Dec. 12, 1948, in Beaver Dam. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1966 and was married to her high school sweetheart, Dennis Colotti. Her life revolved around their son, Bodie, his wife, Shelly (Vander Galien), and two granddaughters, Lexi and Kylie.

She worked for the State of Wisconsin for 26 years in the Department of Administration "WISCOMP" as a typographer and manager, where she was extremely proud of typesetting, organizing, and preparing the "Wisconsin Blue Book," along with other projects. She loved her job and considered her colleagues close friends even after retirement.

Lorraine retired in 1996 to focus on her health and spend quality time with loved ones. She enjoyed caring for her granddaughters early in their lives and vacationing and going on cruises with them and family as they grew up. Weekend trips in the convertible were something she could never get enough of. Lorraine was happiest when in the company of loved ones, with Denny by her side, and a cat on her lap. She loved to read and has passed that passion down to her son and granddaughters. She will be remembered as the strongest willed, most caring, and determined person her family has known. Lorraine will be deeply missed by all who knew her.