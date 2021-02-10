Colotti, Tom

ARBOR VITAE - Tom Colotti, loving husband of Stephanie Colotti, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 30, 2021, under the care of hospice.

Tom is survived by his loving brothers and sisters, Judy (Roger) Thiede, Jim (Sharon) Colotti, Denny (Lorraine) Colotti, Joe (Becky) Colotti, and Joanne (Jay) Colotti Itzkowitz; and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.

A celebration of life will be scheduled for later in the summer when we are all COVID vaccinated. Donations in his name may be made to the Aspirus Regional Cancer Center in Wausau, Wis.