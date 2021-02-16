Colvin, Debbie Lee

MADISON - Debbie Lee Colvin passed away very unexpectedly early in the morning of Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Debbie grew up in Wisconsin Dells and graduated with the class of '75 at the Dells High School. Her family knows she must be happy to be with the Lord, as well as to see her Dad again. Debbie had a free spirit and always tried to follow her heart in pursuit of what she wanted. She always had a smile on her face, joyfully indulging in everything around her. She loved to spend time with her family, going out to eat at Olive Garden, and going on drives with her sisters; even small things sparked interest in Debbie.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Alden Lee Colvin; and many others in her family.

Debbie is survived by her mother, Lela Kozlowski; her daughter, Angela (Jason) Gonzagowski; and granddaughter, Naomi; as well as her two sisters, Doris (Marc) Blumberg of Wisconsin Dells and Diane (Arthur) Proeber of Wisconsin Dells; brother, Alden (Wendy) Colvin; alongside countless nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Debbie's nephews include Nathaniel (Alecia) Blumberg of Portage and Nick (Yang) Blumberg of L.A., Adam Colvin,and Joshua Saari; and her nieces include Mellisa (Derrick) Rohwer, Lacie (Matt) Christman, Teri Campbell, and Grace Colvin.

Debbie will be sorely missed by her family, as well as by friends and all who loved her. Her laugh and bright smile will not be forgotten; her knowledge and wisdom will always be remembered by those who surrounded her throughout her life. In memory of Debbie, a private celebration of Debbie's life will be held at the Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station on Feb. 19.