Condon IV, Michael J.

PORTAGE—Michael J. Condon IV, age 78, of Portage, passed away on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, Wis. He was born in Chicago, Ill. on Nov. 10, 1942, the son of Michael J. and Jeanette (Schlindwein) Condon III. Michael served in the U.S. Army during the Cold War in Germany where he met his first wife, Lisa Masly, in which they married in Heilbronn, Germany. When his Army tour was complete, he and his wife moved back to Chicago where they began their new life. After enrolling in an HVAC course, Mike began his new career as an HVAC technician. This allowed him to then move his growing family away from the big city and into the Chicago suburbs where him and his wife raised their three children. After 25 years, Mike and his wife Lisa had grew apart and divorced.