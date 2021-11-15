Condon IV, Michael J.

PORTAGE—Michael J. Condon IV, age 78, of Portage, passed away on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, Wis. He was born in Chicago, Ill. on Nov. 10, 1942, the son of Michael J. and Jeanette (Schlindwein) Condon III. Michael served in the U.S. Army during the Cold War in Germany where he met his first wife, Lisa Masly, in which they married in Heilbronn, Germany. When his Army tour was complete, he and his wife moved back to Chicago where they began their new life. After enrolling in an HVAC course, Mike began his new career as an HVAC technician. This allowed him to then move his growing family away from the big city and into the Chicago suburbs where him and his wife raised their three children. After 25 years, Mike and his wife Lisa had grew apart and divorced.
His next chapter in life led him from the Chicago suburbs to Wis. where he continued his HVAC profession. He then married Roberta Streb and they lived in Poynette, Wis. Together they had two children. They later divorced and remained friends as they raised their two boys. He then settled down in Portage, Wis. where he remained living up until his passing.
He loved all kinds of different music and was infatuated with train rides. He greatly enjoyed showing off his impressive antique radio collection, talking on the CB radio, and staying up late to watch for TV broadcasts from other countries on his 100-foot-tall antenna. He was always there for his family to provide support, advice, or insight, and was a constant, steadfast presence in their lives.
Michael is survived by his five children, Mirella Condon of McHenry, Ill, Michael Condon V of Lake in the Hills, Ill, David Condon of Stoughton, Wis., Gregory Condon of Bloomington, Ind., and Timothy Condon of Minneapolis, Minn.; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brother, Patrick Condon of Baraboo, Wis; and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; three siblings, Diane Lego, Dennis Condon, and Timothy Condon.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton with the Rev. Mike Dissmore officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. For online condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)