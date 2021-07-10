Conners, John W.

REEDSBURG - John W. Conners, age 82, of Reedsburg, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at home. John, son of Joseph P. and Mary A. (Condon) Conners, was born Dec. 30, 1938, in Madison. John graduated from Baraboo High School and went on to obtain his master's degree from the University of Wisconsin–Platteville. He was also a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus.
Survivors include his sister, Helen Grosshans; and his twin brother, Joseph (Norma) Conners. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; niece, Kathy Grosshans Wettstein; and his brother-in-law, William Grosshans.
Private services will be held at Redlin Funeral Home.
