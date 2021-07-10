Conners, John W.

REEDSBURG - John W. Conners, age 82, of Reedsburg, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at home. John, son of Joseph P. and Mary A. (Condon) Conners, was born Dec. 30, 1938, in Madison. John graduated from Baraboo High School and went on to obtain his master's degree from the University of Wisconsin–Platteville. He was also a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus.